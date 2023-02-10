Islamabad United: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 2023

An undated photograph of Islamabad United huddling together during a match. — PCB

Winners of two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United are considered one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Given their consistent performance since 2016, the team is likely to be among the title contenders under the leadership of star all-rounder Shadab Khan in the upcoming tournament.

Especially after being knocked out in the second elimination round in PSL 7, United is going to be looking to go one step further and lift the trophy this season.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

Islamabad United was crowned champion in 2016 and 2018, which makes it the only team to win the title twice.

United beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the inaugural season by six wickets to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, in 2018, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets in the championship match.

They have also qualified for the playoffs of all the seasons of PSL, except for 2020.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

Probable lineup

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fixtures

16 Feb — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

19 Feb — Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 Feb — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

24 Feb — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

27 Feb — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

3 Mar — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

5 Mar — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 Mar — Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 Mar — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium