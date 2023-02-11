 
entertainment
BTS’ Suga compares Seventeen’s Hoshi to J-hope in recent interview

Suga did an interview with Seventeen’s Hoshi where he compared him to his bandmate J-hope
Suga from BTS did an interview on February 9th with Seventeen’s Hoshi where he compared him to his bandmate J-hope. The pair grew into a quick friendship in the episode and fans of both the idols were elated after its release.

Though the pair spoke about a multitude of topics, the one thing they touched upon more heavily was Hoshi’s love for dancing. He is the leader of the performance unit in Seventeen and often goes viral for his creative dance moves. Suga also went on to point out how “Hoshi” was equal to “choreography.”

Another idol who is known for his masterful dancing and choreography is J-hope from BTS. As Suga eloquently points out: “BTS has J-Hope and Seventeen has Hoshi.”

Suga went on to describe how ashamed he feels when he messes up a choreography in front of J-Hope. “When I mess up, I go like this. I look at him like this!” the idol joked, taking up a timid expression. “And if our eyes meet, I feel so small. ‘I’m sorry.’ I say, ‘I’m sorry, I’ll do better!’”

When Suga inquired whether Hoshi’s bandmates were similarly scared of him, the idol admitted that he thinks his bandmates are a little wary. He also added that fellow Seventeen member The8 is more wary of him than the others: “He likes to dance freestyle. But there are 13 of us and we have formations to follow and a certain choreography. So if he makes a little mistake, he looks at me warily.”

