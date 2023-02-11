A$AP Rocky stepping up parenting game as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

ASAP Rocky has proved to be a doting partner and father to his and Rihanna’s baby boy as she gears up for her Super Bowl Halftime show.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the rapper has stepped up his parenting game while RiRi is focusing on her highly anticipated show.

"Rihanna has been preparing for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show for months and wants it to be the most iconic performance,” the insider said.

“She really kicked things into gear and got right to work after she received the call,” the source added. "She has been nonstop in the studio, in design meetings, and working out to make sure she is fully prepared."

The source went on to share that "being a mother has changed” the Diamonds singer’s “entire perspective on work and life in general and her son has given her even more meaning to her music.”

And while the superstar is focusing on her work, Rocky has been a great support to her and helping her in every way he can.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," the source said.

The insider continued: "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."