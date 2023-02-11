 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death
Khloe Kardashian to keep supporting ex Tristan Thompson after his mom’s death 

Khloe Kardashian has vowed to keep supporting her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his mother’s tragic death despite his infidelity.

An insider told Us Weekly that even though the reality TV star has “no intention” of getting back together with Thompson, she will always be there for him.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” the source said.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way,” the source shared of her bond with Thompson’s younger brother, who suffers from epilepsy.

“Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” the insider added. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Despite parting ways with Thompson due to his infidelity, the Good American co-founder still shares a close bond with his family which has only gotten stronger after his mother’s sudden death.

“Amari is family, too, so she will continue to be by his side forever,” the outlet shared. “She’s able to remain amicable with Tristan and focus on coparenting, and the bigger picture because she’s a natural caretaker — she always has been.”

“This situation is difficult on everybody, but she feels like the least she can do is make sure Tristan and Amari have support all around them.”

More From Entertainment:

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

Popular South African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’
BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello

BLACKPINK drops never-before-seen footage of Jisoo meeting Camilla Cabello
Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Eden Polani returns to home town amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?

Bianca Censori takes charge of Kanye West's businesses?
Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate

Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate
Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles

Prince Harry’s created ‘even more frenzied news coverage’ of King Charles
Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'

Coldplay star Chris Martin hails Rihanna as 'the best singer of all time'
Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed

Amy Robach wins 'heavier paycheck' than T.J. Holmes: Revealed
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s claims with latest move

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle’s claims with latest move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving ‘no safe haven’ to public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving ‘no safe haven’ to public
Meghan Markle blasted for wanting to dish on her pain 'behind closed doors'

Meghan Markle blasted for wanting to dish on her pain 'behind closed doors'