Najam Sethi slams people asking for free PSL passes

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi. — PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi Saturday criticised those who have been asking for free Pakistan Super League (PSL) VIP passes, saying most of them can afford to buy the tickets.

The PCB chief, in response to a tweet, wrote that VIPs ask for free passes despite having the purchasing power. He added that the free passes are a way for them to confirm their VIP status.

It should be mentioned that the eighth edition of the PSL is going to start on February 13 in Multan. The inaugural match will be played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, while the final will be played in Gaddafi stadium Lahore.

Sethi has repeatedly urged people to not ask him for free PSL passes or jobs for any undeserving person after taking charge as the PCB chief.

In an earlier tweet on Jan 20, the PCB chief requested his friends and high-profile people "NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month."

He added: "The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly that audits PCB has warned us to desist from this practice."

Sethi also requested people not to approach him for any player's inclusion in the team or employment for an undeserving person.

He wrote: "I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for [the] selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations worldwide and cannot afford to be inefficient."

