Sunday Feb 12 2023
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are buzzing in media for their love story, and their friends believe that the couple are in love with each other.

Robach's pals believe “she’s painting a picture of how happy in love they are,” but teh friends are concerned she gave up her career for a love that may not last.

After ABC gave Robach and Holmes the boot, Robach "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case," source told Page Six.

“They love each other” and described them as “best friends,” another source close to the pair previously told the same outlet.

“They’re two consenting adults who ended up loving each other. They were both going through their own hell [in difficult marriages]. They’ve been there for each other,” the insider previously said.

The former ABC News lovers are now looking for a new network. And despite reports and rumors that they’ll head to the upstart NewsNation, another source close to the couple claimed, “It’s definitely not true. That’s not going to happen."

