 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Balochistan CM says won't resign from his office

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Geo News/File
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Geo News/File

  • CM Bizenjo says would not resign from his office. 
  • Vows to move SC against high court's stay orders. 
  • Says would not stop his aides from leaving him.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he would not resign from his office and vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court in case he was not allowed to perform his official duties.

"I don't know whether I will hold the office after today or not, but I would not resign. I am not weak enough to resign," the chief minister said, addressing a press conference in Quetta on Saturday.

He acknowledged that many of his aides had left the party but he would not stop anyone from doing so.

CM Bizenjo did not specify what he was referring to but some members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). At the same time, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has already indicated that he would replace Bizenjo with a new chief minister. Bizenjo said that regardless, he would remain steadfast in his commitment to his role and ready to fight for his right to serve the people of Balochistan.

Expressing disappointment, Bizenjo said that he was not being allowed to carry out his duties freely as the province's high court had taken a stay in some administrative matters. Vowing to contest the stay, he said that he would petition the Supreme Court for a review.

The Balochistan CM emphasised that it was his responsibility to raise his voice for the rights of the people. "Today, I will disclose why I shied away from the media for a year," he said, adding that the people of Balochistan wondered why they were not receiving their rightful entitlements.

More From Pakistan:

Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks

Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks

PM Shehbaz offers Syria all possible support for relief efforts

PM Shehbaz offers Syria all possible support for relief efforts
SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms, concedes Imran Khan

SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms, concedes Imran Khan
MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in in view of naval exercises

MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in in view of naval exercises
NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper

NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27

Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27
Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case

Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case
Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam

Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam
Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe

Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe
Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims
Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted

Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted
Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz