Thursday Jun 09 2022
CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (L) and tanker driver Muhammad Faisal. — APP/Twitter
  • Salman Sufi conveys PM Shehbaz's gratitude to driver Faisal. 
  • He also invites him to Islamabad as guest of honour. 
  • Two days ago, Faisal drove a burning tanker for 2km to save people's lives. 

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has awarded Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver — Muhammad Faisal — who risked his own life by driving a burning oil tanker away from the public to keep everyone safe. 

Two days ago, an oil tanker that was loaded with more than 10,000 litres of petrol had caught a massive fire at a petrol pump. 

However, Faisal continued driving the vehicle for about two kilometres in a bid to save people's lives. His video went viral on social media which garnered a lot of praise from the public and many called him a "real-life hero". 

For Faisal's bravery, CM Balochistan awarded him with a cash prize for saving many precious lives. 

On the other hand, Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi invited Faisal to Islamabad as a guest of honour.

Taking to Twitter, Sufi said he conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "deep gratitude" to Faisal for his "selfless service to humanity."


