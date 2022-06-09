CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (L) and tanker driver Muhammad Faisal. — APP/Twitter

Salman Sufi conveys PM Shehbaz's gratitude to driver Faisal.

He also invites him to Islamabad as guest of honour.

Two days ago, Faisal drove a burning tanker for 2km to save people's lives.

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has awarded Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver — Muhammad Faisal — who risked his own life by driving a burning oil tanker away from the public to keep everyone safe.

Two days ago, an oil tanker that was loaded with more than 10,000 litres of petrol had caught a massive fire at a petrol pump.

However, Faisal continued driving the vehicle for about two kilometres in a bid to save people's lives. His video went viral on social media which garnered a lot of praise from the public and many called him a "real-life hero".

For Faisal's bravery, CM Balochistan awarded him with a cash prize for saving many precious lives.

On the other hand, Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi invited Faisal to Islamabad as a guest of honour.

Taking to Twitter, Sufi said he conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "deep gratitude" to Faisal for his "selfless service to humanity."



