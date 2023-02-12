UAE president meets COAS, discusses bilateral ties

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the Qasr Al Shati Palace on February 11, 2023. — Twitter/@uaeembassyisb

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the Qasr Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi, The News reported on Sunday.



According to an official statement on Twitter issued by the UAE Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday, both leaders talked about ways to further the bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

"H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE receives at Qasr Al Shati Palace Abu Dhabi General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries," the embassy said in the statement.



The UAE Embassy in Pakistan also released a picture of the meeting between both leaders in which they can be seen talking to each other.