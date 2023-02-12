Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'

Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'DDLJ' in the promo video of 'The Romantics'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, says it is a defining film of his generation.

While talking about the film in the promo video of upcoming docu-series The Romantics, Ranbir expressed his love for DDLJ. He said that it was the film that influenced him to speak to a girl. It also influenced him how to be with his parents.

“DDLJ has been the defining film of our generation. I can't even tell you that feeling is still alive inside me. It influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents… everything, stated the Barfi actor.”

The Romantics is an interesting four part docu-series that features prominent personalities of the Hindi cinema including; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Salim Khan and others.



All these stars get together to share their experiences of working with late filmmaker Yash Chopra. They talk about the legendary director and his contributions in the film industry.

The Romantics, which is set to release on February 14, is a tribute to Yash Chopra also known as the Father of Romance, reports ETimes.