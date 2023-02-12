 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who are making headlines for revealing the secrets of the royal family - have been lashed out by royal fans for their alleged 'hypocrisy' as they want to reconcile with the Palace after dishing a lot of dirt on the Firm.

Previously, the Duke expressed his desire to attend the King Charles Coronation, which is set to take place in May, as he replied to a question that: "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

But, royal commentators believe that it would further damage Harry and Meghan's reputation among their fans. Some royal fans have already branded their likely arrival on the King's Coronation as hypocrisy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly revealed what allegedly happened behind the closed doors in the palace during their time with the royal family. The couple are persistently attacking the Firm in their interviews, Netflix series, podcasts and the Duke's memoir.

Archie and Lilibet's parents, who are living in the US with their children after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, have various media deals lined up, most notably with Netflix, yet their future projects won't be about revealing royal secrets or bringing up the past.

Some royal fan and experts believe that after attending the King Charles III's historic event the Sussexes would again begin attacking their royal relatives on the demand of their bosses who are making them to live a financially independent life for which they left the UK.

More From Entertainment:

'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show

'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show
Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?

Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?
Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William
Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry
Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’

Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’
Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family
Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video

Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video
Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism