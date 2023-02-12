Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who are making headlines for revealing the secrets of the royal family - have been lashed out by royal fans for their alleged 'hypocrisy' as they want to reconcile with the Palace after dishing a lot of dirt on the Firm.



Previously, the Duke expressed his desire to attend the King Charles Coronation, which is set to take place in May, as he replied to a question that: "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."



But, royal commentators believe that it would further damage Harry and Meghan's reputation among their fans. Some royal fans have already branded their likely arrival on the King's Coronation as hypocrisy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly revealed what allegedly happened behind the closed doors in the palace during their time with the royal family. The couple are persistently attacking the Firm in their interviews, Netflix series, podcasts and the Duke's memoir.

Archie and Lilibet's parents, who are living in the US with their children after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, have various media deals lined up, most notably with Netflix, yet their future projects won't be about revealing royal secrets or bringing up the past.



Some royal fan and experts believe that after attending the King Charles III's historic event the Sussexes would again begin attacking their royal relatives on the demand of their bosses who are making them to live a financially independent life for which they left the UK.