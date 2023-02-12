 
sports
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Quetta Gladiators: Fixtures and probable lineups

By
SDSports Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

A photograph from a training session of Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 8. —Twitter/@TeamQuetta
A photograph from a training session of Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 8. —Twitter/@TeamQuetta

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 just around the corner, Quetta Gladiators will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event since their performance in the last three seasons has not been up to the mark.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

Quetta were arguably the most consistent team in the PSL during the first four seasons. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit qualified for three finals in four years, which included the title triumph in 2019. They were the runners-up in the first and second seasons.

However, they have been at the receiving end during the last three editions as they have not gone beyond the league stage.

Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Probable lineup

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Fixtures

15 Feb: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

18 Feb: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

24 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United,

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

5 March: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

6 March: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

11 March: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

More From Sports:

Pakistan lose against India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan lose against India in T20 World Cup
Quetta Gladiators: Preview, fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 8

Quetta Gladiators: Preview, fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 8
Karachi Kings: Fixtures and probable lineups

Karachi Kings: Fixtures and probable lineups
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Karachi Kings

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Karachi Kings
Pakistan triumphs over India to win Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan triumphs over India to win Asian Junior Squash Championship
'Greatest catch of all time': Cricketers react to shocking catch by fielder

'Greatest catch of all time': Cricketers react to shocking catch by fielder
What is the prize money for PSL 8?

What is the prize money for PSL 8?
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his wedding

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his wedding
PSL 2023: Daren Sammy is all praises for Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam

PSL 2023: Daren Sammy is all praises for Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam
Stage set for PSL 8 to entertain cricket fans

Stage set for PSL 8 to entertain cricket fans
Makhachev wears down Volkanovski to retain UFC lightweight crown

Makhachev wears down Volkanovski to retain UFC lightweight crown
Much-awaited PSL 2023 kicks off tomorrow

Much-awaited PSL 2023 kicks off tomorrow