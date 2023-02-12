Quetta Gladiators: Fixtures and probable lineups

A photograph from a training session of Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 8. —Twitter/@TeamQuetta

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 just around the corner, Quetta Gladiators will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event since their performance in the last three seasons has not been up to the mark.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

Quetta were arguably the most consistent team in the PSL during the first four seasons. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit qualified for three finals in four years, which included the title triumph in 2019. They were the runners-up in the first and second seasons.

However, they have been at the receiving end during the last three editions as they have not gone beyond the league stage.

Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Probable lineup

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Fixtures

15 Feb: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

18 Feb: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

24 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United,

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

5 March: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

6 March: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

11 March: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans