Monday Feb 13 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'My Name Is Khan' turns 13

Monday Feb 13, 2023

My Name is Khan is directed by Karan Johar
One of the classic films of Shah Rukh Khan; My Name is Khan has turned 13 years old.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film had an impactful story that revolved around a Muslim Man named Rizwan Khan from India suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome. The man travels all the way across the United States to meet President Obama as his entire life falls apart after the deadly 9/11 attack.

Kajol aka Mandira, in the movie, plays the role of Khan’s wife.

Khan and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry have been lauded always for their romantic films. But for the first time, their chemistry was appreciated worldwide for a film having an entirely different topic.

My Name Is Khan had everything starting from beautiful dialogues to soulful music. The most famous dialogue of the film “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist” became a huge hit globally out of all dialogues.

As far the music is concerned, music composer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gave the film some tremendous music. Other musicians who played a vital role in the music section of the film included: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Sami, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Richa Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal.

With My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan received appreciation from international artists as well. The film still gets appreciated. Recently, novelist Paulo Coelho suggested the entire West to watch SRK’s MNIK, reports PinkVilla. 

