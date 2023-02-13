 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry the ‘saint of truth-telling’ branded a ‘hypocrite’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for moving forward with the decision to oust his former fling, years after the fact.

Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “Let’s be honest here: The minute the world learned of the royal’s post-pub slap and tickle, it was absolutely and utterly inevitable that at some point this woman would be outed.”

“Et voila! Over the weekend Fleet Street’s hacks got to revel in their own Woodward and Bernstein moment.”

“But the events of the last 24 hours leave a bad taste in the mouth because this whole grubby episode would seem to prove one thing: Our man Prince Aitch, the patron saint of truth-telling and manly necklaces, is a hypocrite.”

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards
Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns

Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns
Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show

Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show
Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman

Trugoy of De La Soul dies at 54: US media

Trugoy of De La Soul dies at 54: US media
Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors with guitarist

Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors with guitarist
A$AP Rocky cheers on pregnant Rihanna during the 2023 Super Bowl performance

A$AP Rocky cheers on pregnant Rihanna during the 2023 Super Bowl performance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation: report
Blake Lively welcomes baby no. 4 in style

Blake Lively welcomes baby no. 4 in style
Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 performance

Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 performance
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours