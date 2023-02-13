 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Adnan Siddiqui, Faysal Qureshi and others mourn the loss of Zia Mohyeddin

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Earlier today, the entire Pakistani nation woke up to the shocking news of legendary literature maestro Zia Mohyeddin’s death.

Following the death of great writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad on Friday February 10, now Zia’s death has marked the 'end to an era'. The saddening news shook the entire nation. Many of the celebrities from the entertainment industry came forward to mourn the loss of the demise of the veteran.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui offered his condolences through twitter. He wrote: “The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro – Zia Mohyeddin – broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director. As we celebrate his life and legacy, and morn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape."

Meanwhile, Faysal Qureshi shared a picture of him with Zia and wrote: “For me it’s an honour that my daughter got to meet and know him just like I did. The new generation need people like him to learn so much from. His voice will echo throughout the literary world. Today is a sad day as we have lost a national treasure. A legend the world will never forget and stop loving.”

On the other hand, social activist Muniba Mazari also mourned his loss by calling his death the ‘End of an Era’.

Other celebrities including: Yasir Hussain, Dawar Mehmood, Hamza Tariq Jamil also mourned the loss of his death.

Zia Mohyeddin has a huge contribution in polishing the theatre of Pakistan. With his efforts, he turned the fate of art and theatre in Pakistan 360 degrees around in a way nobody could have ever been able to do. The kind of vocals he had while narrating a story or poetry is irreplaceable. Pakistan truly lost a voice today. 

