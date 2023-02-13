 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman expecting a baby with new wife

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman is expecting his third child, his first child with wife Alexandra Michler.

Michler debuted her baby bump in an Instagram on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, and revealed the gender of their baby.

“The year of boys!! [blue heart emoji],” wrote Michler in the caption of the Central Park snap. The 35-year-old cradled her stomach in a red sweater in the social media upload, holding her dog on a leash.

After four years of marriage, Barrymore, 47, and Kopelman divorced in 2016, multiple sources confirmed to People at the time.

In August 2021, Kopelman married the Vogue director of fashion development in Massachusetts, where Olive and Frankie, Barrymore and Kopelman’s daughters, acted as flower girls during the ceremony.

For Halloween 2021, Barrymore shared on her daytime talk show that she spent the holiday with her ex, their daughters and his new wife.

“I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive,” Barrymore said at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance
Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut

Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut
Rihanna calls opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show ‘scary’

Rihanna calls opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show ‘scary’
Prince Harry ‘tramples all over’ the Firm’s ‘privacy with indifference’

Prince Harry ‘tramples all over’ the Firm’s ‘privacy with indifference’
Hailey Bieber reacts to Rihanna performing at Super Bowl Half-time show

Hailey Bieber reacts to Rihanna performing at Super Bowl Half-time show
Michelle Rodriguez shares how she feels about Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

Michelle Rodriguez shares how she feels about Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards
Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns

Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns
Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show

Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show
Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman