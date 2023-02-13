 
Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1

Salma Hayek felt grateful to fans for making her film Magic Mike's Last Dance ranked #1 at US box office, since its release on February 9, 2023.

Magic Mike's Last Dance actress turned to Instagram on Monday and shared a sweet note to thanks her fans for taking out time to watch her movie and making it No.1 on the US box office.

The 56-year-old actor shared a photo of her posing alongside his opposite lead in the film Channing Tatum.

"Thank you to all of you who took the time to go to the cinemas this weekend and help make #MagicMikesLastDance #1 at the US box office!!" the caption with the photo read.


Magic Mike's Last Dance is a 2023 American comedy-drama film, which takes place in Miami and London and follows Mike and Max, who create a stage production that brings the Magic Mike experience to the West End.

