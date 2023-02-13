 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kartik Aaryan appears in Character Dheela 2.0 which was previously picturized on Salman Khan. The song is from his upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada and Kartik looks like a party animal in party anthem of the year. 

Kartik’s specialty is one hookup step in all of his party songs. From Bom Diggy to Coca Cola Tu to Dheeme Dheeme, there is always this one dance step which gets everyone hooked and instantly takes over the internet as his fans recreate his dance steps. He pairs up with choreographer Bosco Caesar to give good dance steps in his songs.

Kartik commented on song’s success saying, “I am so glad that people are loving Character Dheela 2.0 and enjoying it so much. It was really overwhelming to see how the song picked up in no time, some people were already teaching dance choreographies on it by the evening of the day it dropped. I am really excited to see the audiences have fun with it and especially with the hooksteps, I hope they enjoy it as much as I did shooting for them.”

