King Charles coronation could turn into ‘season 2 of ghastly Netflix series’

Monday Feb 13 2023
Monday Feb 13, 2023

Royals fans are all eagerly waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance at King Charles III’s coronation.

The reports suggest that the new monarch is in the favour of inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the ceremony, slated to take place on May 6.

However, many royal experts are worried about unwanted drama from Sussex’s side at the event as one commentator, Nile Gardiner explained.

Taking to Twitter, the Washington-based commentator wrote: "Meghan and Harry showing up and turning it into Season 2 of their ghastly Netflix documentary series.”

The couple launched a string of attacks on the royal family in their Netflix series, followed by Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.

“Prince William’s instincts are absolutely right. They cannot be trusted,” the expert added.

The preparations for the coronation, on the other hand, are in full swing as the event's official logo was released over the weekend.

The emblem features the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil and Irish shamrock.

Sir Jony added: "The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world."

