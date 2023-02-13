John Leguizamo claims he’s being used as ‘a pawn’ for Spider-Man: Homecoming

John Leguizamo has recently explained how he was “used as a pawn to allure Michael Keaton back in Spider-Man: Homecoming.



In a new interview with ComicBook, John claimed, “I was supposed to be the Vulture.”

He continued, “We had negotiated and I was about to play him.”

However, the actor disclosed, “Sony Marvel entertainment said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if I would give it up.”

“I said, ‘Well, OK I guess.’ That’s what happened there,” remarked The Ice Age actor.

John mentioned that he was later “offered something tiny as consolation” which he “rejected” it.

Following his interview, the actor also took to Instagram and posted a clip of the news while he reiterated, “It’s true.”

“I was used as a pawn to close Keaton but I should have said ‘no’ because we had agreed to terms! And I had a leg to sue but I ain’t litigious,” he added in the caption.



