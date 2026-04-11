Ryan Reynolds to play key role in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial

Ryan Reynold supports wife Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni lawsuit ahead of trial

Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds has offered his full support in her It Ends With Us legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

The 49-year-old filmmaker and actor will aid the trail by serving as a witness in the case.

The Deadpool star will be testifying about the film’s production, on which Lively served as an executive producer, as he closely observed the drama unfold, according to the latest court filing submitted on Saturday, April 11, according to People Magazine.

Lively’s list of witnesses included Reynolds alongside her It Ends With Us costars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, her sister, Robyn Lively. It also named Baldoni's former publicist, Stephanie Jones, his former podcast co-host, Liz Plank, and his crisis PR executive, Melissa Nathan.

While Colleen Hoover is also named as a witness, her testimony is expected through deposition.

The Free Guy actor has been a part of Lively’s lawsuit drama since the beginning in December 2024, as Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit named him with the Gossip Girl alum.

This comes after the judge dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims but the case is headed to trial regardless, for the remaining three claims.

Baldoni’s latest legal motion has also vowed to serve as a witness in the trial himself, which is scheduled to begin on May 18.