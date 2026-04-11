Joe Jonas shares Coachella survival tips

Joe Jonas knows Coachella – and more importantly, he knows how to survive it.

Back in the desert for Coachella 2026, the Jonas Brothers star pulled up not just as a performer, but as s seasoned pro with a surprisingly relatable packing list… and one very random extra.

“I'll be filling my rental up with Aperol spritz,” he joked while heading to host a party at the Aperol Day Club.

Hydration priorities aside, Jonas says years of festival chaos taught him the basics: sunscreen, portable chargers – and apparently an Xbox. Because why not?

Between hosting duties and spontaneous moments (yes, he popped up during Teddy Swim’s set), Jonas is treating the weekend like a carefully curated vibe, not a marathon.

“The lineup's wild. Fantastic. I think it's going to be really great,” he said, shouting out artists like Turnstile, the xx and Teddy Swims. “Just people that I have definitely overplayed their music on my Spotify.”

He’s also keeping an eye on fellow Disney alum Sabrina Carpenter, who headlined Friday night.

"I do feel quite proud of anyone that kind of comes from the Disney-verse," he said. "I'm so happy for her. I think she's crushing it."

As for his biggest tip? It’s almost anti-Coachella.

"I feel like it can get a little chaotic… Don't chase the party. Just, hey, if you're happy in your little area, that's great. Doesn't matter."

Translation: skip the stress, keep your drink cold, and maybe… pack a gaming console.