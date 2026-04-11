Jenna Ortega gets candid about her 'love crush' at the age of six

Before Jenna Ortega became the face of Netflix’s Wednesday, she had her sights set on a very different stage – the White House.

Appearing on Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the 23-year-old shared a surprisingly on-brand childhood ambition: politics. And not just casually interested – we’re talking full-on “future president” energy.

“When I was 6, I was really into politics, and Obama got inaugurated that year. So I would write him letters, 'Hey, love your work. Can I come to the White House?' ... and he never responded,” she said about Barack Obama.

At first, she thought it was just a childhood obsession. Turns out, it ran deeper.

“I used to think it was like a crush of some sorts, but I just wanted his job. Like I wanted to go to the White House to get an understanding of okay, the Oval Office is going to be my space,” she added.

No reply? No problem. Ortega simply escalated.

“And then I started writing Oprah because I saw a photo of them together in a magazine and I was like, 'Hey Oprah, I know you know Obama...he's not getting back to me,' ” she said, name-dropping Oprah Winfrey like it was a totally reasonable backup plan.

While her presidential campaign never quite launched, Hollywood clearly worked out. By 12, Ortega was already landing roles on Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle.

Oval office or Netflix throne – either way, she was aiming high from the start.