Sabrina Carpenter lands in criticism for 'weird' comment at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter slammed for arrogant remark at Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter became a target to online backlash after her Coachella headlining set on Friday, April 10.

The 26-year-old pop superstar was slammed for being "arrogant" and a privileged "white" woman after she asked a fan to stop "yodeling" in the middle of her performance, as someone was making a noise to cheer.

The Espresso hitmaker first told the person to stop making the noise, and the fan then shouted out that it was their "culture" to which Carpenter replied, "yodeling is your culture? that's weird."

The moment quickly caught fire on social media as critics began to call the Grammy winner "disrespectful" of other's cultures.

One X user wrote, "should’ve stopped talking after the girl said it’s our culture," while another added, "stop making stupid people famous."

More conveyed their grievance, writing, "And as an arab i felt disrespected, there is a difference between saying i don’t like it and keep adding the 'this is weird' and all those faces , and for you , have some self respect" and "get that apology ready."

As for now, however, Carpenter or her team has not addressed the racism allegations and the backlash.