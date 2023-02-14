Aamir Liaquat’s widow bailed in obscene videos case

Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain (left) and his third wife Dania Shah.— — Instagram/ Iamaamirliaquat/File

SHC approves Dania’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs2m.

Allegation related to obscene videos required further probes.

FIA fails to recover mobile phone of televangelist's widow.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Dania Shah, widow of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, in a case pertaining to allegedly leaking her husband’s obscene videos to social media.

The third wife of the late noted TV personality was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from her home in Punjab’s Lodhran on December 15 last year, for allegedly uploading controversial videos of her husband on the internet.

The renowned television host died aged 50 after being found unconscious at his residence in Karachi on June 9, 2022.



At the outset of today’s hearing, Advocate Liaquat Gabol, her counsel, argued that there was no evidence against his client and termed the FIA’s investigations “poor”.

Meanwhile, the court approved Dania’s bail against the surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

In its written verdict, the court said that the allegation related to obscene videos required further probs. According to the public prosecutor, the suspect confessed during an interview that she had recorded the videos. There are two witnesses of the incident, the cameraman and the interviewer, according to the verdict.

The court can make a better judgement in light of the statements of both witnesses. The mobile phone which had the videos was sold, the written order read, quoting the suspect.

“Surprisingly, the FIA neither recovered the phone nor interrogated the person who purchased the mobile,” read the verdict.

“Criminals should be punished but the woman is entitled to more concession than the man at this stage of bail,” according to the judgement.

Meanwhile, the court barred the suspect from giving interview, statements on social media and contacting the witnesses. A trial court, however, will decide about the allegations against Dania.