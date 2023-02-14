 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Nick Jonas spends time with Raising Cane’s founder at the Super Bowl: Photos
Nick Jonas recently attended the Super Bowl halftime show to watch Rihanna’s amazing performance on February 12.

Lately, the singer shared a glimpse from the event by posting two photos of himself with the founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Todd Graves on Instagram.

In the first, both the singer and Todd could be seen smiling while posing for the camera. The other one featured Nick holding Cane’s chicken and Todd with a handful of Rob's Backstage Popcorns.

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra’s husband wrote, “Great time hanging out with @toddgraves at the #SuperBowl!”

Nick also seemingly hinted at a collaboration via this post as he added, “@robspopcorn and @raisingcanes does make a pretty great combo.”

Following the post, Joe Jonas also dropped a comment, saying, “[email protected] @raisingcanes”.

Fans also shared their views as one user said, “Love this!!”

“Perfect combo,” another remarked.

Meanwhile, Nick also appeared in Super Bowl commercial to promote Dexcom glucose monitor for Diabetic patients.

Moreover, the star was earlier honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

