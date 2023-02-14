 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Anthony Anderson reflects on Hollywood's Ozempic weight loss trend

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

US actor Anthony Anderson recently explained how Hollywood is using Ozempic to lose weight.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Golden Globe nominee, who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002, said, “Hopefully this trend will stop as it’s affecting me.”

The actor continued, “I will say this, it's creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health.”

Lately, Hollywood is turning to Ozempic to “slim down” while the drug is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

According to the media outlet, Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, believed that the trend is “taking away from patients with diabetes”.

Reflecting on the trend, Anthony stated, “The Hollywood trend is concerning.”

“We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity,” explained the health expert.

“We have lifesaving drugs… and the United States public that really needs these drugs can't get them,” he added.

