 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry won't accept invitation to attend King Charles Coronation: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

King Charles III, who has stayed away from the dirty game of disrespecting the own people so far, has sparked debate with his likely move to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Coronation in May.

A royal commentator Dominique Samuels believes that Britons won't like Charles's controversial move to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his historic event.

Sharing her thoughts on the Duke's likely reaction, Samuels told Chris Kenny: "By inviting them and them turning down the invitation and not attending, it looks like they have rejected the olive branch that’s so obviously been extended."

"Rather than the other way around, which is how the narrative by Harry and Meghan tends to be spun."

Majority of UK's public see the couple's invite to the Coronation as an "odd decision" given they will "likely be booed" in the crowd, adding: “This is an odd decision when people know that they will likely be booed in the crowd during the coronation, and that will obviously be an unwelcomed distraction for what is supposed to be a momentous occasion."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News on Sunday night that a source close to the Royal Family confirmed Harry and Meghan had been advised to speak about "nothing but the weather" at the coronation.

Previously, Hugo Vickers said Harry will snub the invitation and will not accept it unless certain conditions are met that include an apology he seeks from the royal family. The historian told Page Six, per IBT, "Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation. It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so ... but I don't think the Harry side will budge."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles lauds Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers' relief work

King Charles lauds Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers' relief work
Kelsea Ballerini dishes out details about her divorce in a short movie

Kelsea Ballerini dishes out details about her divorce in a short movie
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey launch their first live comedy tour ‘Restless Leg Tour’

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey launch their first live comedy tour ‘Restless Leg Tour’
King Charles won't reconcile with Harry and Meghan: report

King Charles won't reconcile with Harry and Meghan: report
Julia Fox opens up about getting liposuction and Botox

Julia Fox opens up about getting liposuction and Botox
Cate Blanchett breaks her silence on cancel culture

Cate Blanchett breaks her silence on cancel culture
Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Anthony Anderson reflects on Hollywood’s Ozempic weight loss trend

Anthony Anderson reflects on Hollywood’s Ozempic weight loss trend
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre spark reactions with Valentine's Day post

Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre spark reactions with Valentine's Day post
Selena Gomez’s response to Hailey Bieber’s shady video rumoured to be about singer

Selena Gomez’s response to Hailey Bieber’s shady video rumoured to be about singer
Nick Jonas spends time with Raising Cane’s founder at the Super Bowl: Photos

Nick Jonas spends time with Raising Cane’s founder at the Super Bowl: Photos
Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting

Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting