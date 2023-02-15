Prince Harry wants a summit with King Charles and William before coronation: report

Prince Harry Harry reportedly wants a summit with King Charles and Prince William before travelling to Britain for coronation.



Coring sources close to the couple, Express.co.uk reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still undecided over whether to attend King Charles’s Coronation.



The outlet reported that the Duke and and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to join the 2,000 guests at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6 though Harry is not expected to play any official role.



The Mirror reported neither the King nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the historic event.



Speaking to The Mirror, a source said, "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered. He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral."

The source said "He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."