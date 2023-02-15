Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s determination towards the admissions made in Spare hint to there being ‘more tell-alls’ because the Duke seems ‘determined’ that its ‘not his last words’.



These admissions have been made by Former ITV royal correspondent and author Nicholas Owen told Sky News Australia.

Mr Owen told the outlet, “He's obviously determined that the book shouldn't be the last word.”

“This touches frankly on one of the most important things I think about, Harry, Meghan and everything else, what are they going to do next.”

“It's all very well spilling out all that stuff, how angry you are with your family and how miserable your childhood has been and all that stuff. But, you know, if you're not careful, you're going to be a one-trick pony.”

Before concluding he also warned, “You've got to find something else to tell the world, some other way to make money.”