 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Sara Ali Khan poses in front of the Sydney Opera House
Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Australia on vacations, drops radiant pictures of her while posing in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Sara looked absolutely ravishing in an all white cotton gharara which had navy blue embroidery all over. She carried a nett dupatta along with the outfit. She left her hair open and opted for minimal make up.

Khan clicked the pictures at the dreamiest locations that one wishes to visit. The pictures featured blue waters, a dim sunlight, tall buildings and most importantly the Sydney Opera House in the background. Both Sara and the view looked extremely breath taking.

While sharing the photos, the Atrangi Re actor wrote: “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.” The radiant pictures are a proof that nothing can beat the eastern look even if you’re living in the west.

Fans, all over internet are drooling over the pictures. One of her fans wrote: “Classic western music to the eyes” while another wrote: “I genuinely feel this is the prettiest I have seen you in your pictures! Glowing.”

Another fan commented: “You gorgeous girl – beauty in Australia.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan last featured in film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor lined up next. 

