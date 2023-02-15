 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup
Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup

Travis Scott stayed away from mingling with girls while he celebrating Super Bowl Weekend with his guy gang two months after parting ways with Kylie Jenner.

The rapper performed at Rolling Stone Live in Scottsdale Ariz past weekend but he made sure to stay away from the ladies despite him being single.

“He was with a bunch of dudes only,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “It was like a boys weekend in Arizona. He wasn’t seen talking to any females.”

“Everyone was on their feet,” the source dished of the Highest in the Room hitmaker’s performance. “It was crazy inside the venue.”

Scott and The Kardashians star, who dated each other on and off since 2017, reportedly parted ways after spending winter holidays separately last year.

"This has happened so many times before," an insider said at the time. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," another source said.

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US
Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'

Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'
Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera

Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift
Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’
Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot

Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot
King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London

King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London
Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'
Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring

Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring
Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup