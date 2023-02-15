PSL 8: Brathwaite, Ilyas replace Parnell, Dahani in Multan Sultans

Carlos Brathwaite (left) and Mohammad Ilyas. — Reuters/Twitter/File

Following successive bad news of injuries suffered by two of their players, Multan Sultan are now set to welcome young pacer Mohammad Ilyas and West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite to their team, ahead of their second clash against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 later today (Wednesday).

After losing to Lahore Qalandars in an electrifying opening game by merely one run, the Sultans are gearing up to make a comeback against Quetta Gladiators.

Before their second game, however, the Sultans got back-to-back bad news.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who suffered a finger injury during the first game, couldn't recover from the pain and was ruled out of the league. According to Sultans, the pacer suffered a fracture in a finger of his bowling hand.

The 24-year-old pacer’s participation will surely be missed as he has bagged 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career and is considered an important part of Sultans' bowling attack.

Ilyas, who went unpicked in the players' draft for this edition, replaced Dahani — who was named best bowler in PSL 2021 which was won by Sultans — and joined the squad.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Wayne Parnell will also miss this year's PSL due to an injury. In his place, Brathwaite has joined the squad.

In their first match, Sultans lost against Qalandars by just a run. Zaman Khan defended 15 runs in the last over to win the game for his side.

Multan's updated squad

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.