Thursday Feb 16 2023
Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Ryan Shepard, a former stunt double for Eminem, died after being hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street.

He is survived by two children.

According to TMZ, Shepard, 40, had toured as a stand-in for the "Lose Yourself" rapper in his 2002 Anger Management Tour, and also flew into the MTV Movie Awards as the rapper’s superhero alter-ego Rapper Boy.

His brother told TMZ that Ryan Shepard was rushed to a hospital following the tragic accident in Washington state last month but could not be resuscitated.

His brother added that Shepard went on to work as a mechanical ride engineer for Disney and a test automation engineer for SpaceX.

While hundreds of people expressed condolences to the family of Shepard, there was no word of sympathy from the "Lose Yourself" rapper on social media.

