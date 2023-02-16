 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared screen in Family Man 2
Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared screen in 'Family Man 2'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned back on shoots after recovering from Myositis; the latter receives an important advice from Family Man 2 co-star Manoj Bajpayee.

While Manoj was at one of his promotional interviews, he was asked to tell on a thing about his co-actor Samantha, he preferred offering a piece of advice to her.

"Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking...But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh.”

Prabhu also reacted to the advice, said: “Will try sir @BajpayeeManoj.”

The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, a rare health condition, due to which she took a break from work for some time. But now, she is back and is currently working on Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The series is an Indian adaptation to an American drama by the same name. The Indian version is directed by Raj and DK.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Gulmohar with Sharmila Tagore. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of forthcoming film Shaakuntalam which is going to release on April 14, reports IndiaToday.

