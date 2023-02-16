 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Tabu is all set to collaborate with Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor in The Crew
Tabu is all set to collaborate with Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor in 'The Crew'

The ace actor of the Bollywood industry Tabu speaks about all those films that influenced her and encouraged her to go beyond her boundaries.

In an interview, she gave the example of her numerous films namely; Andhadhun, Haider, Maqbul and others. Out of all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pushed her a lot in different directions.

She stated: "In their own way, all my roles have pushed me. Maqbool was like that, Andhadhun was like that. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was like that, Bholaa (currently being filmed) is like that. They all pushed me in different directions." 

"That’s the most wonderful part; that, as a creative person, I grew in a non-linear way. I mean, the strongest example I can give you from recent times is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To be doing a double role, to be doing action, to be doing 20 years in the past and then the present, and then to play a ghost.”

"And then to play the villain, dancing, doing action, flying and falling and sporting that look with all the makeup, with so much physicality involved… I don’t think many actors have got to do that in one film. It was like 10 films in one for me. It was a lot that we were doing because I was in a harness for most of the time and in that makeup, that hair and blood on my face at all times. So, personal experiences like these really stand out. Like Kashmir from Haider will stay with me forever. It has left an indelible mark on me.”

Tabu’s last film Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgan turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. She will be seen in Bholaa with Ajay next, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price
Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star

Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star
Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'
Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films

Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films
Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney
Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director

Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director
Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture

Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture
Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'

Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'