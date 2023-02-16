 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Joyland becomes the first Pakistani film to have been shortlisted for Oscars 2023
'Joyland' becomes the first Pakistani film to have been shortlisted for Oscars 2023

America’s biggest Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed film Joyland’s director Saim Sadiq.

Saim has been signed among the A-lister actors of the Hollywood film industry including; Zendaya, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Pete Davidson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Allison Williams, A$AP Rocky and many other big names.

The director has earned a great recognition after releasing his drama film Joyland. He was listed among Variety’s 10 Directors to watch list for 2023.

Saim’s film became the first ever Pakistani film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 where it received a standing ovation from the jury. It was also honoured with the Un Certain Regard award and the Queer Palm. It has also been nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 in the category of Best International Film.

Moreover, Joyland has created a history by being shortlisted as the Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Sadiq’s directorial film revolves around the story of a man Haider who works as a background dancer ends up falling in love with a transgender who runs that show.

Khoosat Films backed Joyland features: Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooqi, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani and Alina Khan in the lead roles, reports Variety.

More From Showbiz:

Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports

Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports
'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price
Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries

Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries
Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star

Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star
Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'
Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films

Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films
Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney
Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director

Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director