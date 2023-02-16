'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation

'Joyland' becomes the first Pakistani film to have been shortlisted for Oscars 2023

America’s biggest Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed film Joyland’s director Saim Sadiq.

Saim has been signed among the A-lister actors of the Hollywood film industry including; Zendaya, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Pete Davidson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Allison Williams, A$AP Rocky and many other big names.

The director has earned a great recognition after releasing his drama film Joyland. He was listed among Variety’s 10 Directors to watch list for 2023.

Saim’s film became the first ever Pakistani film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 where it received a standing ovation from the jury. It was also honoured with the Un Certain Regard award and the Queer Palm. It has also been nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 in the category of Best International Film.

Moreover, Joyland has created a history by being shortlisted as the Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Sadiq’s directorial film revolves around the story of a man Haider who works as a background dancer ends up falling in love with a transgender who runs that show.

Khoosat Films backed Joyland features: Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooqi, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani and Alina Khan in the lead roles, reports Variety.