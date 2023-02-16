 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Lee Jung-Jae spills Squid Game 2 details
Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details 

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae opened up on the upcoming season of the show.

During an interview with Collider, the Emmy winner said, "Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer, and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," adding, "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale; it will probably take longer to complete."

Speaking on Lee Byung Hun's character Front Man's future in season two, the actor added, "It's probably safe to assume that. As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."

The upcoming Korean thriller drama will focus on Seong as he talks to the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who oversees the Squid Games.

More From Entertainment:

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'
K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'
Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul
John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death