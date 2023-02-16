 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Swara Bhaskar got engaged to Faraz Ahmed, and shared a emotional timeline of their relationship on her social media handle. 

She took to her Twitter account and shared a video which features timeline of their relationship. They met each other during a protest, later carried their relationship through discussion over tweets, then they adopted a pet cat together. They finally decided to tie the knot.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Sonam Kapoor decided to wear an eastern attire for her best friend's engagement party. She looked stunning as she entered the ceremony. 



