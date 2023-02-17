 
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Selfiee with full energy; the actors chose the Mumbai Metro as their latest spot for promotion.

The two superstars surprised the commuters by traveling in a metro. They wore facemasks while entering on the DN Nagar metro along with their security. The duo sat for a while among them. The commuters did not recognize them for a while. Then, suddenly they removed their masks and surprised them all with their appearance.

Akshay and Emraan danced to their latest hit song Main Khiladi with the passengers on board. The video shared by the paparazzi showed the actors and fans dancing together while others watched and made videos on their phones. It was truly a treat for the fans.

Kumar wore a grey sweat pants and sweat shirt along with a black cap while Hashmi opted for a grey shirt and light blue denim with a green coloured jacket. The energetic pair took the metro station by a storm flashing their smiles. They also clicked selfies with their fans.

Film Selfiee starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar is a remake of a Malayalam film Driving License. The film is set to release on February 24, reports News18.  

