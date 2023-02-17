Queen Camilla has ‘cruel nickname’ for Meghan Markle

File Footage

Queen Camilla reportedly shared a ‘rather cruel’ nickname she’s created, the day Meghan Markle left the UK with Prince Harry.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He made the shell shocking revelation and admitted that Queen Camilla started refereeing to Meghan Markle as “the minx”, the day of their departure from England.

According to Mr Bower, the Queen stepped forward with her thoughts in an attempt to assure King Charles that he had “done the best he could” as a father.

In light of that, the often “tight lipped” Camilla even went as far as to raise “suspicion” regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

“From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventures from Los Angeles,” Mr Bower also explained, according to a report by Express UK.

“She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

The King on the other hand, had a softer nickname for his daughter-in-law, often calling her a “Tungsten” because she’s “tough and unbending” like the metal.

Insight into what King Charle feels was initially revealed by an insider close to the Mail on Sunday, “Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softie. It's become a term of endearment.”