 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla has ‘cruel nickname’ for Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

File Footage

Queen Camilla reportedly shared a ‘rather cruel’ nickname she’s created, the day Meghan Markle left the UK with Prince Harry.

This insight has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He made the shell shocking revelation and admitted that Queen Camilla started refereeing to Meghan Markle as “the minx”, the day of their departure from England.

According to Mr Bower, the Queen stepped forward with her thoughts in an attempt to assure King Charles that he had “done the best he could” as a father.

In light of that, the often “tight lipped” Camilla even went as far as to raise “suspicion” regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

“From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventures from Los Angeles,” Mr Bower also explained, according to a report by Express UK.

“She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

The King on the other hand, had a softer nickname for his daughter-in-law, often calling her a “Tungsten” because she’s “tough and unbending” like the metal.

Insight into what King Charle feels was initially revealed by an insider close to the Mail on Sunday, “Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softie. It's become a term of endearment.”

More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member
Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'

Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video
Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

The Weeknd receives fifth Diamond certification for single ‘Earned It’

The Weeknd receives fifth Diamond certification for single ‘Earned It’
King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes

King Charles warned of more protests after Milton Keynes
Prince Harry’s tell-alls ‘go a long way’ to fill coffers

Prince Harry’s tell-alls ‘go a long way’ to fill coffers
Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’

Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’
Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis family receives support from celebrities after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis