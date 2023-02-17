Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nuptials were a "total dream," revealed choir member Simon Whiteley.

Speaking to People Magazine, Whiteley recalled the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Whiteley, who sang at the ceremony, gushed over the event, saying, "Harry and Meghan's wedding was like being an extra in a fairytale.”

“It was like a total dream and just amazing to have been a part of such a really very happy occasion,” he added while revealing that the royal family asked music director James Vivian to perform at the wedding.

Dishing on the memorable event, he said that the whole team was excited for the wedding but there was nervousness as well as it was such a momentous event.

"We then spend the intervening time preparing and practicing and rehearsing and panicking and, you know, all the rest of it and then just hope everything goes without a hitch on the day — which it seemed to, from our perspective," Whiteley said.

Whiteley has also performed at other historic osscasions, including Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial service last year.

"The weight of the history of the occasion was amazing. It was just an incredible thing to be a part of and something I don't think any of us will ever forget,” he said of the former Queen’s memorial.

Further gushing over the late monarch, he said, “She was an absolutely incredible woman."