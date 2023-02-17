 
Salim Khan makes interesting revelation about his second wife Helen

Salim Khan and Helen made interesting revelations about each other at Arbaaz Khan's chat show. 

Recalling their first interaction, Helen revealed that she did not notice Salim while working with him on their film together.

Helen also revealed that she had a reputation of treating people like furniture because she valued her work the most while she was on sets. She also revealed that she first met Salim while working on a film back in 1963 in which she was the lead actress while Salim was playing the role of villain.

In the latest episode of The Invincibles, Arbaaz asked Helen when did she first notice Salim. She replied, "I didn't notice Salim Khan, not because of being a star, but because I was very to myself. One day, he asked Ajit saab this madam does not look at anyone or even wishes anyone on set'. So he said ‘don't ask, she looks at everyone like they are furniture.’

Helen and Salim Khan tied the knot in 1980, when he was 45 and she was 42. Salim previously married Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan. 

