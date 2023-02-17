Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair

Zeenat Aman reveals the reason why she stopped dyeing her hair

Zeenat Aman has spent decades in Bollywood and she has made her debut on Instagram a while ago. She writes enlightening captions every now and then. She has recently penned down her thoughts on how ageism in women is often looked down upon.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared pictures of her silver bob cut and wrote, "As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy."

She further added, "I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son @zanuski took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend’s home near Alibag."

Zeenat was last seen as Sakina Begum in Panipat back in 2019.