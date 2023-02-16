Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference on February 16. — PID

Sanaullah also calls for forensic test of Elahi's 'leaked audio'.

In audio clip, Elahi purportedly talks about managing courts.

“Prima facie, Elahi should be arrested after registration of case.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

In the leaked audio, Elahi, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the security czar called for a forensic test of the leaked audio. He also urged the top judge to bring the culprits to justice.

“If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he added.

Sanaullah went on to say that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be tasked to arrest Elahi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, after the forensic audit of the audio conversation. “Prima facie, Parvez Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case.”

He added that the FIA had also been directed to consult the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The federal minister said it was not the first audio leak as such conversations had been leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken, so that’s why the former Punjab chief executive "fearlessly [tried to] manage" the top court of the country.

On the occasion, Sanaullah also played the censored leaked audio clip in which the PML-Q leader can be purportedly heard discussing the cases being heard in the Supreme Court.

Referring to the audio leaks, the security czar said he censored the leaked audio clips as he did not want to reveal the identity of the superior court judge before forensic analysis.

“How courageously he [Elahi] was managing the country’s top court. I will request the chief justice to take notice of this.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister criticised the PTI’s chief for not appearing in the hearing despite the court orders.

“It is obligatory for everyone to show respect and dignity for the courts, but Imran, despite repeated summons, is not appearing before the court and violating the law,” he added.

At the same time, he appealed to the chief justice to take notice of the former prime minister's remarks for allegedly mocking the judiciary.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that he would discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest the PTI chief.