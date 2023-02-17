 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Reuters

Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service
Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

MILAN: Italy's La Scala has launched a streaming service allowing viewers to watch its operas, concerts and ballets online, in an effort to widen its audience worldwide.

The first concert will be broadcast live on "La Scala TV" on Saturday with three Mozart symphonies conducted by Daniel Barenboim, the renowned Milan-based opera house said in a statement.

With a ticket price range between 2.9 euros and 11.9 euros ($3.1-$12.7), subscribers this year can choose between seven live opera performances, nine concerts and three ballets.

The service targets a "global audience who cannot be physically in the theatre but want to follow the shows," La Scala said, adding that it hoped to attract young people and students as well as older opera-lovers.

The offer also includes pre-recorded shows, documentaries, and "special content" that the theatre did not specify.

La Scala is an icon of Italian musical culture and the opening night of its annual season in December is a traditional appointment for the country's high society and political elite.

The online service debuted on Tuesday with Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi opera' "The Sicilian Vespers", conducted by director Fabio Lusi.

"The project is part of a broader effort to modernize the theatre ahead of the 2026 Olympics" that will take place in the Milan area, La Scala said.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation
Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside

Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside
King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?

King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?
Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix

Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix
London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood
Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4
Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world
Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member