'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah starts serving her sentence

Jen Shah reported to federal prison on Friday to begin her six and a half year sentence.

The 49-year-old Bravo star pleaded guilty to running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme.



Entertainment Tonight and TMZ were first to report that she surrendered on Friday afternoon. Shah is serving her time at FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, which is the facility her legal team requested.

Reality TV star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing scam that bilked elderly victims of tens of millions of dollars.

Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and admitted to luring thousands of elderly victims into draining their bank accounts and maxing out their credit cards to buy nonexistent “business services.”