Sunday Feb 19 2023
Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Angelina Jolie finally handed ‘164-page dossier’ from the FBI

Angelina Jolie has finally received her 164-page dossier that highlights the explosive fight that occurred on their private jet.

A report by Radar Online brought this claim to light, and spilled the beans on the 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles.

According to reports by the outlet, Jolie requested the 164-page FBI dossier on the subject be released to her custody and the agency told court officials, they’re “completing production from the materials collected and reviewed.”

This is the same dossier of records which she’s accused the agency of “unlawfully withholding.”

For those unversed with the incident, Jolie called the cops after Pitt poured beer on her, red wine on the children, and even shook her.

Per her lawyer, at the time of the case filing, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face, he also grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

