Sunday Feb 19 2023
Behati Prinsloo shares first photo with Adam Levine after welcoming third baby

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Behati Prinsloo was all smiles as she posed next to husband Adam Levine after during a fun night out.

Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram on Friday, February 17th, 2023, the model, 34, included images of the pair and some friends hanging out together, via People Magazine.

The post marked the first time Prinsloo shared photos of the pair since they welcomed their third child last month.

In the image, Prinsloo can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and holding onto a basketball while standing beside Levine, who holds his own while dressed in an oversized silver T-shirt with black accents. They seem to be getting ready to play an arcade-style basketball game.

The photo series also included other shots that seemingly appeared to be from a wedding celebration for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and his new bride, Alexis Novak.

Previously, the former Victoria Secret’s model posted a carousel on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, which she captioned, “VALENTINE’S DAY” which caused speculation of split rumours. However, the recent post seems to dispel any such notion.

The couple, who welcomed their third child in January, are also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

