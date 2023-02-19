 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 19 2023
Farhan Akhtar celebrates 'first wedding anniversary' with Shibani Dandekar

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Farhan Akhtar writes a short yet romantic note for Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar celebrate their first anniversary today; amuse fans with an adorable wedding photo.

Taking it to his Instagram, Farhan dropped their wedding photo to wish wife. Along with the picture, he penned a short yet romantic and catchy note that read: “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to.” He added an infinity emoticon at the end of the note.

His wife also commented on the post, wrote: “Foo” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

In the picture, the duo looked extremely classy as Farhan wore a black tuxedo looking dapper as always. Meanwhile, Shibani opted for a blood red designer lehenga from Jada by Monica and Karishma. The outfit had red laced embroidery all over on a light pink base.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last year in February among their close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by Amrita Rao, Hrithik Roshan and family, Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty and many others, reports PinkVilla.  

